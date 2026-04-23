SEPPA- A district-level coordination meeting was held in Seppa on April 23 under the chairmanship of Mama Natung, Minister for Home, ISBA, PHE & WS, and DIA, to review the progress of ongoing development initiatives and address implementation challenges in East Kameng district.

The meeting began with a welcome address by Manjunath R, in-charge Deputy Commissioner of Seppa, who outlined the objectives of the session. He emphasised the need for convergence among departments to ensure efficient service delivery, transparency, and timely execution of government programmes.

Heads of various departments presented updates on schemes and projects through detailed presentations. Departments including the District Planning and Development Office (DPDO), Rural Development, Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM), Public Works Department (PWD), Public Health Engineering (PHE), and Rural Works Department (RWD) highlighted their progress, financial status, and implementation challenges. Officials pointed to logistical constraints, difficult terrain, and the need for improved field-level monitoring as key concerns affecting project execution.

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During the interactive session, Zilla Parishad Members (ZPMs) raised several issues related to public service delivery. Among the concerns was the utilisation and management of assets created under Panchayat schemes. Members stressed that such assets should remain under the supervision of Panchayati Raj institutions to ensure accountability, sustainability, and community ownership.

The meeting also reviewed preparations for the upcoming National Panchayati Raj Day, with discussions focusing on coordination, logistics, awareness campaigns, and community participation across Panchayats in the district.

Ealing Tallang, MLA of the 10-Seppa East Assembly Constituency, shared updates on recent development activities and flagged emerging issues, urging departments to address them in a coordinated and proactive manner.

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Zilla Parishad Chairperson Pai Pizi Yangfo also provided inputs on ongoing initiatives and reiterated the commitment of Panchayati Raj institutions to ensure effective implementation at the grassroots level.

In his address, Natung appreciated the efforts of departmental heads and called for continued dedication to improve governance outcomes. He urged officials to work collaboratively to make East Kameng one of the best-performing districts in the state.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), administrative officers, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy SP), and all Heads of Departments, along with 13 Zilla Parishad Members.

The session concluded with a collective commitment to strengthen coordination, bridge implementation gaps, and ensure transparent and accountable governance aimed at improving development outcomes in East Kameng.