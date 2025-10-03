Arunachal: Mama Natung Calls for Dedicated Efforts under Mission Viksit Arunachal 2047

TAWANG- The Minister for Home, PHED, DIA and Guardian Minister for Tawang, Mama Natung, chaired a review meeting with heads of offices of Tawang district today at the DC Office Conference Hall.

The meeting was attended by MLA Tawang Namgey Tsering, MLA Lungla Tsering Lhamu, ZPC Tawang Leki Gombu, and senior officials.

Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo, presented a detailed account of developmental activities and apprised the Minister of challenges in implementation.

MLA Namgey Tsering expressed satisfaction at progress despite a short working season, while urging departments to keep local MLAs informed of new proposals. He requested the Guardian Minister to consider winter allowances for government employees and expedite filling vacant posts.

MLA Tsering Lhamu raised concerns on Atma Nirbhar schemes, suggesting interest-free options, quality procurement of fruit plants, and improved tendering processes to ensure quality work.

She also pressed for schemes tailored to local climatic conditions and highlighted the urgent need for science teachers at Lungla Higher Secondary School, where the science stream was closed this year due to shortages.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Mama Natung expressed satisfaction with the district’s progress and urged officials to work with sincerity towards the vision of Mission Viksit Arunachal 2047. He assured that the concerns raised by the MLAs would be taken up with the concerned ministries and the State Government.

The meeting reflected a collaborative effort to resolve challenges and strengthen developmental momentum in Tawang district.