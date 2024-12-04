Arunachal: Make Adventure Tourism a top notch sector, Khandu Assures ATOAI

TAWANG- “I am with ATOAI whenever and wherever needed. Let’s work together and I assure my support and cooperation to you to make adventure tourism a top notch sector,” assured Arunachal Pradesh Chief minister Pema Khandu.

Speaking at the 16th Annual Adventure Convention of the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI) here at Tawang this evening, Khandu said that for the government, money isn’t an issue to develop a world class adventure tourism ecosystem but the technical ‘know how’ is.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasized on creating world class infrastructure and facilities to promote adventure tourism in Arunachal Pradesh and called upon stakeholders to recommend practical suggestions specific to the state for the government to take action.

He said that the government and its machineries alone cannot solely concentrate on this sector with its limited technical expertise, which otherwise has a huge potential especially in Arunachal Pradesh.

Khandu appreciated ATOAI for coming up with a booklet on adventure tourism scopes and maps for enthusiasts to plan their visits to Arunachal Pradesh. He also expressed optimism that the six-day convention (from 3rd to 8th December) will eventually come up with bright ideas and practical ways and means to take adventure tourism to the next level not only in Arunachal Pradesh but across the North East and the country.

He said that the recommendations should be state and region specific for ease of implementation.

Reiterating the state government’s commitment in promoting sustainable tourism, empowering local communities, and fostering a responsible tourism ecosystem, Khandu recommended the “high value, low volume’ model to promote, explore and develop adventure tourism in the state.

The aim, he said, should be to empower local communities through initiatives like homestays and skill development, and leveraging diverse ecosystems to make Arunachal Pradesh a model for responsible tourism.

“The vision should not be just to boost tourism numbers but to create a lasting impact that benefits the economy, preserves cultural identity, and safeguards the environment for future generations,” Khandu added.