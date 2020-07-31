Arunachal: Major parts of Naharlagun town under containment

ADVERTISEMENT

Naharlagun: Major parts of Naharlagun township has been declared as Containment zone and the local denizens should obey the SoP advised by the capital administration in the greater interest and as a safety measures to contain the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) in the tonship. Said Kiksi Yangfo, OC, Naharlagun PS.

The officer in charge (OC) Kiksi Yangfo on Friday informed that some of the police officials from PS who had tested positive for the Covid 19 have recovered and is currently observing home quarantine after being released from covid care centre (CCC). The OC said though there is a shortage of manpower but still they are making sure that lockdown is strictly implemented.

“Whichever area has been declared as a containment zone by the district magistrate in Naharlagun, police have put up barricades to stop the movement of people and to ensure SOPs are followed by the citizens,” said OC Yangfo.

He also made an appeal to a section of people not to misguide the citizens about Covid 19. “Because of the low mortality rate in our state, some people are spreading wrong messages about coronavirus which is wrong. This is a serious disease and people need to protect themselves from it,” he added.

The OC Yangfo expressed gratitude to those citizens who are staying home and supporting the measures of the health department and police.

“We feel sad when people roam around without any work. They are putting their own life and that of others too by making such mistakes,” he added.

