Itanagar

Arunachal: Major General Jarken Gamlin (Retd.) sworn in as the SCIC

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) administered the ‘Oath of Office’ to Major General Gamlin as SCIC.

Last Updated: September 2, 2024
Arunachal: Major General Jarken Gamlin (Retd.) sworn in as the SCIC

ITANAGAR-  Major General Jarken Gamlin, (Retd) was sworn in as the State Chief Information Commissioner, Arunachal Pradesh in the Swearing-in function in the Darbar Hall of Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 2nd September 2024.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) administered the ‘Oath of Office’ to Major General Gamlin as SCIC.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly Tesam Pongte, Cabinet Ministers, Member of Parliament,  Tapir Gao, members of State Legislative Assembly, members of Arunachal Pradesh State Information Commission attended the Swearing-in ceremony. Senior officers of the State Government were also present at the function.

Last Updated: September 2, 2024
