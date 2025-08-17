Arunachal: Major Fire Devastates 7 houses in Tirap’s Lazu Village

LAZU ( Tirap District )- A catastrophic fire broke out in Lazu village, Tirap district, Arunachal Pradesh, around midnight on Saturday, August 16, 2025, reducing seven houses to ashes and partially damaging two others.

The blaze, suspected to have been triggered by an electrical short circuit, caused significant property loss but, fortunately, no casualties were reported.

According to official reports, the fire rapidly engulfed the closely situated houses in the village, located approximately 45 km from the district headquarters in Khonsa.

The District Disaster Management Authority promptly assessed the damage, confirming the extent of the destruction. The affected families are now grappling with the loss of their homes and belongings.

Troops from the Assam Rifles, stationed nearby, acted swiftly as first responders. They evacuated residents to safety and deployed firefighting equipment to contain the blaze, preventing it from spreading further.

Their timely intervention was lauded by the villagers, who expressed gratitude for the Assam Rifles’ dedication and quick response, embodying their motto as the “Friends of the Northeast.”

“The Assam Rifles’ prompt action saved lives and prevented further devastation. We are deeply thankful for their efforts,” said a local resident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, with preliminary reports pointing to an electrical fault. The district administration has assured immediate relief measures, including essential supplies, to support the affected families. Authorities are also working to assess the full extent of the damage and provide rehabilitation assistance.

This incident marks another tragic fire in Tirap district, highlighting the vulnerability of rural areas to such disasters, often exacerbated by electrical issues or flammable construction materials. The community now looks to the district administration and state government for aid to rebuild and recover.