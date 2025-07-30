Arunachal: Major Drug Network Busted at Banderdewa, 3 Arrested, ₹20 Lakh Worth Drugs Seized

BANDERDEWA- In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the Banderdewa Police seized nearly 500 grams of suspected heroin valued at ₹20 lakh and arrested three individuals in a joint operation spanning Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

Acting on credible intelligence, a team led by SI Koj Tada intercepted a white Honda Elevate (AR27-2223) at Banderdewa Checkgate around 9:30 PM on July 28. The vehicle, driven by Tania Tatar (30) of Pachin Colony, Naharlagun, was found carrying 30 vials of suspected heroin concealed in a green plastic bag under the bonnet. The total weight of the contraband was 39.92 grams, including the containers.

The operation, executed with the support of CRPF B/138 Battalion and witnessed by senior officers including Inspector Kipa Hamak, was followed by a midnight raid in Assam’s Parbotipur (Harmuti), based on the accused’s disclosure.

Led by the same police team with the support of SI S.K. Singh, the follow-up raid resulted in the seizure of:

Seven soap cases of suspected heroin (82.47 grams)

270 heroin-filled vials (373.7 grams incl. container)

10 tablets of Nitrazepam

332 empty vials

Three individuals were arrested in total:

Tania Tatar (30) – Naharlagun Jiten Biswas (35) – Parbotipur, Assam Pushe Chetry (34) – Parbotipur, Assam

The total contraband seized stands at 496.09 grams, making it one of the largest heroin hauls in the region in recent times.

SP Nyelam Nega (ICR Naharlagun) praised the swift, coordinated action and stressed the importance of inter-state cooperation in fighting the drug menace. A case has been registered under Section 21(b) of the NDPS Act.

This operation highlights the growing threat of narcotics trafficking across border regions and the urgent need for sustained, joint enforcement efforts.