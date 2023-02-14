ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Major Bob Khating day celebrated at Tawang war memorial

Ralengnou Bob Khating who consolidated the Shimla pact of 1914 and made Tawang an integral part of India on 6th February 1951.

Last Updated: February 14, 2023
1 minute read
  • First time in the history of Tawang Maj Bob Khating day was organised by Indian army,

TAWANG-   Tawang celebrated  Major Bob Khating day, today at Tawang war memorial. Deputy Commissioner, Tawang Kesang Ngurup Damo unfurled the national flag and paid tribute to the great son of India, Maj. Ralengnou Bob Khating who consolidated the Shimla pact of 1914 and made Tawang an integral part of India on 6th February 1951.

First time in the history of Tawang Maj Bob Khating day was organised by Indian army, the Commander Tawang brigade, brigadier NM Bendigeri and all other ranks also paid tribute to Maj. Khating.

The gaon burahs of various villages, secretary General, Monpa Mimang Tsogpa(MMT) Namgey Tsering other public leaders, ex-servicemen from Tawang, officers and jawans from paramilitary forces stationed in Tawang, student’s and public participated in the celebration.

Speaking on the occasion DC Tawang K N Damo conveying his gratitude to Indian Army and specially to GOC 5mountain division and Commander Tawang brigade for initiating such an important day, he said that, in coming years this day can be celebrated as Tawang day, since on 14th of February 1951 Maj Khating for the first time hoisted Indian national flag in Tawang making it an integral part of the great nation.

He further informed that on the initiative of the government an state of the art museum in memory of Maj khating will be coming up soon, and he expressed his hope that next year on this day it could be dedicated to the public.

He reassured the soldiers present on the occasion that people of Arunachal are always behind Indian army for any eventuality. DC in his address to the veteran soldiers asked them to set example to their respective villagers in matter of discipline and sincerity.

The students participated in declamation programme, while Tenzin Choiphel presented beautiful songs on the occasion. The Gaon burahs and a family member of one employee who served under Major Khating were felicitated by DC and Commander Tawang brigade.

