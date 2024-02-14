Arunachal: Major Bob Khating Day celebrated at Tawang War Memorial

TAWANG- Tawang commemorated Major Bob Khating Day with a ceremony near the Tawang War Memorial. In the presence of in-charge Deputy Commissioner, Tawang, Wathai Mossang and Tawang Brigade Commander Brigadier VS Rajput, the national flag was unfurled, and a wreath was laid at Major Khating’s bust. The event brought together civilians, army personnel, monks, and students.

Students presented patriotic songs and speeches highlighting Major Khating’s life and contributions. DC In-charge Wathai Mossang and Commander VS Rajput honoured gaon burahs and monks with presents.

Mossang acknowledged Major Khating’s role in establishing Tawang’s administrative setup without bloodshed, he expressed gratitude to the Indian army and border guarding forces for their dedicated service.

Also Watch Tawang’s History

Speaking on the occasion, Mossang praised Major Khating as not just a soldier but also a civil servant and diplomat. Major Khating, who arrived in Tawang in February 1951, integrated Tawang into India peacefully, involving the local community.

Commander Tawang Brigade Brigadier VS Rajput emphasized Major Khating’s multifaceted roles as a teacher, soldier, civil servant, and diplomat, underscoring the diverse contributions individuals make to national development.

Who was Major Khating

Major Bob Khathing, who was a Naga from Manipur, was given orders by then Assam’s Governor Jairamdas Daulatram to march towards Tawang with 200 soldiers of Assam Rifles and 600 porters on January 17, 1951.

Before World War II, Tawang was under the administrative control of the then independent Tibetan government. Despite several attempts, the British could not annex it.

According to historical accounts of the NEFA, when Major Bob Khathing and his men arrived in Tawang, he called a meeting on a high-ground near the Tawang Monastery for meeting local tax officials, village elders and prominent people of Tawang.

He used diplomatic skills to win over the locals. He soon realised that the local Monpa community was struggling under the harsh taxes imposed by the Tibetan administration.

He told the local people about India, its democracy and assured them that India will never impose unjustified tax on them.

Soon, with the Assam Rifles men, he took control of Tawang, hoisting the tricolour in Tawang and Bumla and bringing it under India.