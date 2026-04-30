Arunachal: MAIS Ziro Celebrates 20th Foundation Day

ZIRO- The New Life Foundation marked the 20th Foundation Day of Mount Aghae Inclusive School (MAIS) on April 29 at its Salang campus in Ziro, highlighting two decades of service dedicated to children with intellectual and physical disabilities.

The event was marked by the inauguration of a Multipurpose Hall by Oli Perme, Deputy Commissioner of Lower Subansiri, and a Physiotherapy Room by Hibu Dumer (ZPC). These additions are expected to strengthen the institution’s capacity to provide comprehensive rehabilitation and skill development support.

Established in 2005, Mount Aghae Inclusive School has functioned as a community-supported institution aimed at promoting inclusive education in the region. Over the years, it has sought to bridge gaps in access to specialised care and learning opportunities for children with disabilities in Arunachal Pradesh.

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The foundation day programme featured cultural presentations by students, alongside a school song performed by staff, reflecting both participation and engagement within the institution. The event highlighted the school’s continued reliance on community support and charitable contributions to sustain its operations.

Operating under the guiding principle, “Not to be ministered unto, but to minister,” the school has emphasised service-oriented education and rehabilitation. Its approach integrates academic learning with physical therapy and skill-building interventions, aimed at fostering independence among its students.

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The inauguration of the new facilities indicates a step towards expanding infrastructure for inclusive education in the region, where access to specialised institutions remains limited. The physiotherapy unit, in particular, is expected to enhance therapeutic support for children requiring regular rehabilitation services.

The milestone also reflects broader conversations around inclusive development in India, particularly in remote regions such as the Northeast, where community-led initiatives often play a central role in delivering social services.