Tourism

Arunachal: Maiden cultural guide training successfully completed at Ziro

As part of extension of the training programme, the Tourism Department will also organize a 3-day field visit of the trainees to eastern part of the state.

Last Updated: March 6, 2024
ZIRO-  With a view to attract more tourists to the state through the display of rich and varied culture of the 26 major tribes of the state, the first batch of culture guide training programme concluded at Ziro here today.

Conducted and sponsored by the Department of Tourism, 38 participants were provided with intensive classroom and field based trainings by National and International culture experts during the 3-day training programme.

Organized for Subansiri basin comprising the Districts of Lower Subansiri, Kamle, Kra Dadi, Kurung Kumey and Upper Subansiri, the training programme was coordinated by Bengia Mama Sonam, Deputy Director Tourism and Dikchu Raji, District Tourism Officer, Ziro.

Resource persons comprised Dr.Madhura Dutta, ICH expert from New Delhi, Dr.Bhaboklang Sokhlet, Asst. Professor, Dept.of Anthropology St.Claret College, Koj Mama, local tour operator and conservationist, and Raj Basu, Advisor, Rural Tourism, Govt.of AP.

While distributing the certificates to the trainees, ZPM Hibu Oche congratulated the participants for successfully completing the training programme and urged them to utilize their newly acquired skill for benefit of uplifting the art and culture of their respective regions.

During the function, renowned conservationist Punyo Chada of Ngunu Ziro NGO was also felicitated for being conferred gold medal at the Indian Responsible Tourism Award 2024 held recently.

As part of extension of the training programme, the Tourism Department will also organize a 3-day field visit of the trainees to eastern part of the state.

