Arunachal: Mahila Sammelan held in Pasighat

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- A Mahila Sammelan was organised by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ( Mahila Samanvay ) on Saturday at Seva Bhawan Pasighat here in East Siang District in which total of 320 women from Eaat Siang, West Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit and Namsai districts attended.

The Resource Persons of the Mahila Sammelan were Smt. Sunita Didi Haldikar (Akhil Bharatiya Saha Karyavahika / Asst. General Secretary, Rastra Sevika Samiti), Smt. Alka Gouri Joshi (Jivanvrati Karyakarta of Vivekananda Kendra/ Life worker) and Smt. Priyanka Gupta (State Organising Secretary VKV Arunachal Pradesh).

The resource persons enlightened the audience with their ideas on important roles women and mothers have played in bharatiya traditions. As opposed to the western concept where women and mothers have been treated as a weaker of both the sexes; in bharatiya traditions, even from ancient times to the present, women and mothers, rather than being looked as weaker, they have been revered, respected and loved for their Matru Sakhti (mother’s strength). Women and mothers have always been seen as the foundation of a healthy and strong society.

The Mahila Sammelan was organised to mainly remind the women and mothers to recognise their Matru Shakti in building a healthy, strong and efficient society as has been in our traditions from time immemorial.

If every women and mothers recognise their Matru Shakti and do their dharm of giving care,love, guidance in bringing up virtuous sons and daughters than our nation can be a progressive nation and become Mahan Bharat in real sense.

Smt. Joya Tasung Moyong, Social Worker being the programme convenor expressed her satisfaction on the overwhelming attendance for the Mahila Sammelan by women and mothers from many districts.

She reiterated the resource persons call for all women and mothers to re-discover the matru sakhti, within all of us and lend a hand in nation building. The program was hosted by Smt. Junty Singpho , Co-convenor Mahila Samanvay.

Smt. Kenrik Ete Moyong, Smt. Yalem Taga Burang, Dr (Mrs) Yater Ringu Darang, Smt. Gumpi Angu Riba (President GWS ES)and Smt. Yamik Dulom Darang(President WASE) among others also attended the Sammelan.