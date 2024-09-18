Arunachal: Mahatma Gandhi Centre will train and skill youth for job placements within and abroad- Robin Hibu

ZIRO- The Skill Development Training Centre at the Mahatma Gandhi Centre, Hong will train and skill the youth to be eligible for job placements within and outside India, informed President Helping Hands and Special Commissioner Delhi Police Robin Hibu.

Robin said this during the virtual inauguration of the Skill Development Training Centre at MSC, Hong village here today. In the first phase, electrician and plumber trades with intake capacity of 24 trainees in each trade was inaugurated at the center.

Saying that the trainees would be provided best of the training and skills in their chosen trades by qualified master trainers deputed by Medhavi Skill University, Delhi, Robin said the University would also ensure the trainees get job placements within the country and abroad after completion of their training.

‘We handle lakhs of criminal cases at the National Capital Region and of these, 65 percent of the criminals are young people who are school dropouts.

The opening of the Skill Development Training Centre at MSC, Hong is an attempt to fruitfully engage the school dropout youth of the district and impart them the necessary trainings and skills to be employable at the private sector companies, explained Robin, while adding, a modest opening has been made today with introduction of two trades and more trades are likely to be introduced at the center in the coming days’.

Assistant Director, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Gyati Kacho suggested convergence and collaboration between the MSC, Hong and the Industrial Training Institute, Manipolyang Ziro in undertaking of the training programmes.

He also suggested the training provider of MSC, Hong to register the trainees at the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) portal to ensure trainees get to avail ‘On-The Job Training’ at reputed private sector companies outside the state along with stipends provided both by central and state Govts.

The virtual inaugural function was also attended by Chancellor Medhavi Skill University Pravesh Dudani, Director Innovation and Skill Training, Jamia Milia University Prof. Rihan Khan and Pro-Chancellor Medhavi Skills University Kuldip Sharma.

Earlier, ZPM Punyo Kathe, MSC Hong coordinator Er.Punyo Hinda and DHO Hibu Dante also spoke on the occasion.