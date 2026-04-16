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Arunachal: Maha Sangken Festival Celebrated in Namsai

The 3rd International Maha Sangken Festival in Namsai celebrates cultural heritage, spirituality, and global cultural exchange.

Last Updated: 16/04/2026
1 minute read
Maha Sangken Festival Celebrated in Namsai

NAMSAI— The third edition of the International Maha Sangken Festival was celebrated in Namsai with a blend of spiritual observance and cultural festivities, drawing participation from both local communities and international artists.

The Sangken Festival, a traditional water festival of the Tai Khamti community, holds socio-cultural and religious significance, symbolising unity, peace, and renewal. The celebrations commenced with prayers and rituals offered to Lord Buddha, invoking blessings for well-being and prosperity.

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Extending greetings on the occasion, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein highlighted the deeper message of Sangken, noting that the festival represents purification, renewal, and harmony.

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Mein also participated in the Day 2 celebrations, which featured a range of cultural performances by international and local troupes. These included artists from Thailand, performers from the Monpa Institute of Performing Arts (MIPA), Dirang, a troupe from Kraa-Dadi district, as well as participants associated with Arunachal Super Dancer and the Tai Khamti Heritage and Literature Society.

He observed that such festivals play a crucial role in preserving indigenous traditions while fostering cultural exchange and strengthening ties with neighbouring countries.

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The festival also witnessed the presence of Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao, State BJP President Kaling Moyong, and legislators including Mohesh Chai, Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Jikke Tako, Mutchu Mithi, and Mopi Mihu, among others.

The International Maha Sangken Festival continues to serve as a platform that brings together spirituality, cultural expression, and community participation, reflecting the diverse heritage of Arunachal Pradesh while promoting international goodwill.

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Last Updated: 16/04/2026
1 minute read
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