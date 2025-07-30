Arunachal: Mago Hosts Tourism Awareness Meet Ahead of Shangrila Calling Festival

MAGO ( Tawang)- In a major push toward sustainable tourism, a Coordination Meeting and Tourism Awareness Programme was successfully held at Mago Village’s Community Hall. The event aimed at preparing the local community for the upcoming Shangrila Calling Tourism Festival, promoting responsible tourism and community-led growth.

The programme was chaired by Tawang Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo, and attended by key officials including SP Dr. D.W. Thongon, ADC Jang Hakraso Kri, EAC Mago Thingbu Thutan Wangchu, Indian Army officers, ITBP, NIMAS representatives, and officials from various departments. PRI leaders and villagers actively participated.

Tour operators such as Shangrila Calling, La-Kora, Kes-Kar Homestay, and local guides inspired villagers by sharing stories of their tourism journeys. They emphasized that tourism, if approached with sincerity, could offer better livelihood opportunities than conventional jobs.

TIO Tawang Tenzin Tsamche highlighted government schemes for young tourism entrepreneurs, encouraging the youth to explore the sector with confidence.

SP Dr. Thongon discussed the need for infrastructure like proper tourist accommodations and logistical support for police during the festival.

Addressing the community, DC Angmo emphasized inclusive participation. “Such festivals must be community-driven and self-sustaining. The involvement of local women and self-help groups is crucial,” she said. She also called for a finalized festival theme that highlights local food, cultural dances, and traditional performances.

Tsering Palden, Gram Chairperson of Mago, raised concerns about unreliable power and network issues in the area, urging immediate action.

After the meeting, the delegation visited the proposed festival site near Chuna for on-ground inspection.

The event marks a significant milestone toward transforming Mago Village into a vibrant, responsible tourism destination — powered by its people.