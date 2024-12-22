Arunachal: LSDFA Concludes Winter Football Coaching Camp at Ziro

ZIRO- The week-long Winter Football Coaching Camp, organized by the Lower Subansiri District Football Association (LSDFA), concluded today.

The closing ceremony was graced by Chiging Tamu, District Sports Officer, Ziro along with representatives from major football clubs of the district.

In a heartwarming display of community spirit, the Winter Football Coaching Camp concluded with a small ceremony. Participants, their parents, guests, and committee members joined hands to clean up the stadium, leaving it spotless.

To mark the successful completion of the camp, participation certificates were distributed to all the young footballers. This gesture served as a testament to their hard work, dedication, and passion for the sport.

The ceremony was a fitting end to the week-long camp, fostering a sense of community, teamwork, and sportsmanship among all involved.

The camp, held from December 15-22, 2024, aimed to identify and nurture young football talents from the district and through this camp the young football talented boys born in 2012 and 2013 from the district shall be shortlisted and recommend their names to the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association for participation in state-level trials to be considered for selection to the prestigious Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) Academy, Mumbai.

This world-class football academy, based in Mumbai, offers free training and scholarships to nurture talented players.

The LSDFA is committed to promoting football development in the district and providing opportunities for young talents to shine.