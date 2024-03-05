Arunachal: LSD and KP poll teams trained on election manuals

ZIRO- The training of polling teams for Lower Subansiri and Keyi Panyor Districts commenced today at Abotani Hall here today.

The District Election Officer (DEO) for the twin constituencies Vivek H.P advised the polling teams to take the training seriously and be thorough with all the norms of election conduct including knowledge of filling up the various forms and conversant with the rules to be followed during the poll day.

The DEO also urged the polling teams to work in a calm and composed manner and avoid making mistakes while filling up the forms and handling the machines.

While stressing the importance of hands on training and dry run exercises, the DEO directed all the polling teams to actively participate in every round of the training to be well acquainted with their roles and responsibilities before proceeding to their polling stations.

The DEO further called upon the polling teams to render their election duties to the best of their abilities to conduct a free and fair elections in Lower Subansiri and Keyi Panyor Assembly constituencies.

The 16th Yachuli and 17th Ziro/Hapoli Assembly constituency has 73 polling stations and 450 polling officers have been pressed into service to conduct the elections. The polling officers have been divided into three batches of which the first batch received their trainings today.

State Level Master Trainer and Hq. circle officer Tenzin Yangchen conducted the training and briefed the polling teams of their roles, responsibilities, duties and explained the usage of EVM’s through live demonstration.