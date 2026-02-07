Arunachal: Lower Subansiri ZPC Holds First Coordination Meet

ZIRO- The Zilla Parishad Chairperson (ZPC) of Lower Subansiri district, Smti Hibu Dumi, on Friday convened the first interactive-cum-coordination meeting with all Zilla Parishad Members (ZPMs), the District Panchayat Development Officer (DPDO), and Heads of Departments (HODs) at the District Secretariat in Ziro.

Addressing the meeting, the ZPC noted that 13 of the 14 ZPMs in the district are newly elected, underlining the importance of the meeting in fostering coordination and mutual understanding between elected representatives and government departments. She said effective cooperation was essential to ensure inclusive development and improved governance outcomes across the valley.

Emphasising transparency in the implementation of welfare schemes, Smti Dumi urged HODs to ensure fairness in beneficiary selection under programmes such as the Atmanirbhar Krishi Yojana and Atmanirbhar Bagwani Yojana. She cautioned against selecting multiple beneficiaries from the same family and stressed that only genuine and deserving beneficiaries should be identified to maximise outreach.

The ZPC expressed confidence in the newly elected team, describing them as enthusiastic and committed to delivering measurable outcomes during their five-year tenure.

During the meeting, ZPM Rubu Tadii of Lempia constituency raised concerns over high charges levied by private agencies for providing digital signatures to Panchayati Raj Institution members, and called for subsidised access to the service. He also stressed the need for unity among stakeholders to improve the district’s performance.

ZPM Hibu Obing of Akhangmiyo constituency assured support for awareness initiatives related to fire safety, education, health, and drug abuse prevention. He urged departments to keep ZPMs informed in advance about development schemes to address local challenges proactively.

Senior ZPM Hage Dolo of Hari constituency shared experiences from his previous tenure, highlighting recognition received for effective implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission and his involvement in supporting tuberculosis patients under the Nikshay Mitra programme. He flagged delays at the Gram Panchayat level as a recurring issue affecting timely execution of projects.

District Agriculture Officer Tasso Butung briefed members on flagship agri-allied schemes, stating that the focus remained on supporting genuine farmers. He also sought cooperation in registering farmers under the National Mission on Natural Farming.

Officials from the tax, excise, economics and planning departments raised issues related to GST compliance, drug abuse, census preparations, and utilisation certificates, while stressing the importance of training and exposure visits to strengthen Panchayati Raj institutions.

The meeting concluded with a consensus on strengthening coordination, capacity building and monitoring mechanisms to position Lower Subansiri as a model district in governance and development.