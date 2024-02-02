Arunachal: Lower Subansiri sector and police officials trained on poll process

ZIRO- A training-cum-meeting of Lower Subansiri sector officers and sector police officials was conducted at Golden Jubilee Hall of District Secretariat here today.

Briefing the officials on their respective roles and responsibilities, Lower Subansiri District Election Officer (DEO) Vivek H.P said the roles of sector officers and sector police officials was of paramount importance in ensuring assured minimum facilities and vulnerability mapping of their respective polling stations.

Model-actor Poonam Pandey dies of cervical cancer at 32

The DEO directed all the sector officers to visit their respective polling stations regularly, interact with the locals, and gather information regarding the vulnerability of their polling stations. Further, the sector officers were also directed to give their vulnerability mapping report in consultation with sector police officials.

Meanwhile, Lower Subansiri Superintendent of Police Keni Bagra also urged the officials to visit their respective polling jurisdictions and generate awareness about the ongoing Arms depositions at the district. The SP said we should ensure hundred percent Arms deposition during this election period.

There are 16 polling sectors at the district comprising 11 at Yachuli circle and 5 at Ziro circle respectively.