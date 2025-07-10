Arunachal: Lower Subansiri District Intensifies Anti-Drug Drive

ZIRO- In a decisive move to curb the rising threat of drug abuse in the region, the District Administration of Lower Subansiri convened the 10th NCORD (National Coordination for Responding to Drugs) District Level Committee Meeting on July 10 at the Golden Jubilee Conference Hall, Ziro.

The meeting was presided over by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mrs Oli Perme, who reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to strengthening the fight against drug menace through multi-sectoral collaboration.

“It is not just the responsibility of the police or administration. Every stakeholder – from schools, community leaders, civil society, to youth groups – must come together in this battle against drugs,” said DC Oli Perme in her address.

CDPO Mrs Takhe Rinyo Bullo presented the minutes of the previous NCORD meeting and updated the attendees on the current drug abuse scenario in Ziro valley.

DySP Ojing Lego suggested initiating drug awareness training for school teachers, enabling them to educate students. He also recommended providing employment opportunities for recovered addicts to support their reintegration into society.

SDO Hage Tarung highlighted the role of rent house owners, emphasizing the need to sensitize landlords, as many drug peddlers use rented accommodations. He proposed legal action against landlords who knowingly shield such activities.

All Lower Subansiri District Students’ Union (ALSDSU) Assistant General Secretary Shri Taku Niting pledged full cooperation with the administration. He urged to include student bodies in awareness drives and surprise checks in educational institutions.

The meeting also saw participation from various key officials including, DAO Tasso Butung, DMO Dr. Millo Kunya, Dy. Director ICDS Dani Yami, AWAZ President Dr. Subu T. Kampu, Representatives from CRPF, ITBP, APWWS, and other Heads of Departments.

The consensus at the meeting was clear – a community-driven, legal-backed, and awareness-oriented strategy is essential to tackle the growing problem of substance abuse.