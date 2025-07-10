ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Lower Subansiri District Intensifies Anti-Drug Drive

DC Oli Perme Chairs 10th NCORD Meeting in Ziro.

Last Updated: 10/07/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Lower Subansiri District Intensifies Anti-Drug Drive

ZIRO-  In a decisive move to curb the rising threat of drug abuse in the region, the District Administration of Lower Subansiri convened the 10th NCORD (National Coordination for Responding to Drugs) District Level Committee Meeting on July 10 at the Golden Jubilee Conference Hall, Ziro.

The meeting was presided over by Deputy Commissioner (DC)  Mrs Oli Perme, who reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to strengthening the fight against drug menace through multi-sectoral collaboration.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

“It is not just the responsibility of the police or administration. Every stakeholder – from schools, community leaders, civil society, to youth groups – must come together in this battle against drugs,” said DC Oli Perme in her address.

Also Read- Vermicomposting Revolution Empowers Pangin’s Women and Transforms Villages in Siang

CDPO  Mrs Takhe Rinyo Bullo presented the minutes of the previous NCORD meeting and updated the attendees on the current drug abuse scenario in Ziro valley.

DySP Ojing Lego suggested initiating drug awareness training for school teachers, enabling them to educate students. He also recommended providing employment opportunities for recovered addicts to support their reintegration into society.

SDO Hage Tarung highlighted the role of rent house owners, emphasizing the need to sensitize landlords, as many drug peddlers use rented accommodations. He proposed legal action against landlords who knowingly shield such activities.

Also Read- APBC Records 89 Bird Species at Nongsaya Lake During Biodiversity Survey in Namsai

All Lower Subansiri District Students’ Union (ALSDSU) Assistant General Secretary Shri Taku Niting pledged full cooperation with the administration. He urged to include student bodies in awareness drives and surprise checks in educational institutions.

The meeting also saw participation from various key officials including, DAO Tasso Butung, DMO Dr. Millo Kunya, Dy. Director ICDS Dani Yami, AWAZ President Dr. Subu T. Kampu, Representatives from CRPF, ITBP, APWWS, and other Heads of Departments.

The consensus at the meeting was clear – a community-driven, legal-backed, and awareness-oriented strategy is essential to tackle the growing problem of substance abuse.

Tags
Last Updated: 10/07/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Launches 'Nadi Utsav 2025' in Namsai, Releases 30,000 Fingerlings to Revive River Biodiversity

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Launches ‘Nadi Utsav 2025’ in Namsai, Releases 30,000 Fingerlings to Revive River Biodiversity

Arunachal: ArSRLM Ziro Hosts 'Udyam Panjikaran Mela' to Empower Rural Entrepreneurs and SHGs

Arunachal: ArSRLM Ziro Organizes ‘Udyami Panjikaran Mela’ to Empower Rural Entrepreneurs

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Honours Young Achievers at ATKSSU’s 3rd Annual Felicitation Programme in Namsai

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Honours Young Achievers at ATKSSU’s 3rd Annual Felicitation Programme in Namsai

Arunachal: P D Sona Inaugurates SAKSHAM – An Innovative Student Enrichment Centre in Pasighat

Arunachal: P D Sona Inaugurates SAKSHAM – An Innovative Student Enrichment Centre in Pasighat

Arunachal: ‘The Arun Khabar’ Newspaper Launched in Itanagar

Arunachal: ‘The Arun Khabar’ Newspaper Launched in Itanagar

Arunachal: Gun proliferation and wild dog attacks push Mithun farmers to the brink

Arunachal: Gun proliferation and wild dog attacks push Mithun farmers to the brink

Arunachal: Tawang Admin Moves Ahead with User Fee System for Waste Management

Arunachal: Tawang Admin Moves Ahead with User Fee System for Waste Management

Arunachal: PD Sona Graces 8th Siilang Ditting Dree Festival at Ziro

Arunachal: PD Sona Graces 8th Siilang Ditting Dree Festival at Ziro

Arunachal: EKSWCO Hosts Mock Interview for APPSCCE 2024 Mains Qualifiers from East Kameng

Arunachal: EKSWCO Hosts Mock Interview for APPSCCE 2024 Mains Qualifiers from East Kameng

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Joins 90th Birthday Celebrations of the 14th Dalai Lama at Tezu

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Joins 90th Birthday Celebrations of the 14th Dalai Lama at Tezu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button