ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Lower Subansiri DC Launches Weekly Health Screening Drive for Early Detection of Lifestyle Diseases

The screening drive will cover, Blood Pressure Check, Random Blood Sugar Test, Body Weight Measurement and Toxin Analysis.

Last Updated: 13/08/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Lower Subansiri DC Launches Weekly Health Screening Drive for Early Detection of Lifestyle Diseases

ZIRO-  In a bid to promote preventive healthcare and early detection of lifestyle-related ailments, Mrs. Oli Perme, Deputy Commissioner of Lower Subansiri district, formally launched a special health screening drive today at the Mini Secretariat, Ziro.

The initiative, spearheaded by the National Programme for Non-Communicable Diseases (DHS), Lower Subansiri, will be conducted every Wednesday from 10 am to 2 pm and will be open to all willing participants including government employees and the general public.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- Arunachal’s Takam Regam to Represent State as Special Guest at Independence Day 2025 at Red Fort

The screening drive will cover, Blood Pressure Check, Random Blood Sugar Test, Body Weight Measurement and Toxin Analysis.

Addressing the gathering, DC Oli Perme commended the health department for introducing the facility at the Mini Secretariat. She highlighted the need for regular health check-ups to maintain a healthy lifestyle and urged employees and residents to actively participate.

Also Read- Preparations for Ziro Festival of Music 2025 Kick Off with High-Level Coordination Meeting

Dr. Millo Kunya, District Medical Officer, praised the drive as a vital step toward preventive healthcare, noting that timely detection of health issues can save lives and reduce the burden of severe diseases in the community.

The launch program was attended by SDO Rani Perme, CO Mide Bage, heads of departments, doctors, nurses, counsellors, health staff, and members of the public, reflecting strong community support for the initiative.

 

Tags
Last Updated: 13/08/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Tawang Hosts Grand Tiranga Yatra and Cycle Rally Under Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign 2025

Arunachal: Tawang Hosts Grand Tiranga Yatra and Cycle Rally Under Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign 2025

Arunachal: Tiranga Yatra & Cycle Rally in Namsai Inspires Unity, Patriotism Under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign

Arunachal: Tiranga Yatra & Cycle Rally in Namsai Inspires Unity, Patriotism Under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign

Arunachal: Governor Honours NIMAS Director with ‘Governor’s Medallion for Excellence’ for Landmark Adventure Achievements

Arunachal: Governor Honours NIMAS Director with ‘Governor’s Medallion for Excellence’ for Landmark Adventure Achievements

Arunachal: KVK Anjaw Empowers Tribal Women with Banana Chips Production Training to Boost Rural Entrepreneurship

Arunachal: KVK Anjaw Empowers Tribal Women with Banana Chips Production Training to Boost Rural Entrepreneurship

Arunachal: Preparations for Ziro Festival of Music 2025 Kick Off with High-Level Coordination Meeting

Arunachal: Preparations for Ziro Festival of Music 2025 Kick Off with High-Level Coordination Meeting

Arunachal: Healthy Baby Delivered Inside 108 Ambulance in Tirap District

Arunachal: Healthy Baby Delivered Inside 108 Ambulance in Tirap District

Arunachal: Pasighat Women and Students Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with BRO’s Project Brahmank Personnel

Arunachal: Pasighat Women and Students Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with BRO’s Project Brahmank Personnel

Arunachal: CJI inaugurates new Gauhati High Court Itanagar Bench building at Naharlagun

Arunachal: CJI inaugurates new Gauhati High Court Itanagar Bench building at Naharlagun

Arunachal: NERIST NCC Unit Holds Cycle Rally to Celebrate ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign

Arunachal: NERIST NCC Unit Holds Cycle Rally to Celebrate ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign

Arunachal: Parents Raise Safety, Hygiene, and Education Concerns at DPVN Pasighat Meet

Arunachal: Parents Raise Safety, Hygiene, and Education Concerns at DPVN Pasighat Meet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button