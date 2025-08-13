Arunachal: Lower Subansiri DC Launches Weekly Health Screening Drive for Early Detection of Lifestyle Diseases

ZIRO- In a bid to promote preventive healthcare and early detection of lifestyle-related ailments, Mrs. Oli Perme, Deputy Commissioner of Lower Subansiri district, formally launched a special health screening drive today at the Mini Secretariat, Ziro.

The initiative, spearheaded by the National Programme for Non-Communicable Diseases (DHS), Lower Subansiri, will be conducted every Wednesday from 10 am to 2 pm and will be open to all willing participants including government employees and the general public.

The screening drive will cover, Blood Pressure Check, Random Blood Sugar Test, Body Weight Measurement and Toxin Analysis.

Addressing the gathering, DC Oli Perme commended the health department for introducing the facility at the Mini Secretariat. She highlighted the need for regular health check-ups to maintain a healthy lifestyle and urged employees and residents to actively participate.

Dr. Millo Kunya, District Medical Officer, praised the drive as a vital step toward preventive healthcare, noting that timely detection of health issues can save lives and reduce the burden of severe diseases in the community.

The launch program was attended by SDO Rani Perme, CO Mide Bage, heads of departments, doctors, nurses, counsellors, health staff, and members of the public, reflecting strong community support for the initiative.