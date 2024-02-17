Arunachal: Lower Subansiri celebrates Har Ghar Jal District ceremony

ZIRO- The Har Ghar Jal District (HGJD) celebration under Jal Jeevan Mission to commemorate the 100% percent saturation of Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC) under Lower Subansiri district was celebrated at Abotani Hall here today.

Under the mission, every rural household has been provided with FHTC in the district covering both Ziro-I and Ziro-II circles.

Arunachal: bird-watching session held at Pasighat

During the event, Sibe, Kochi Paker and Lich Lit were awarded as the three best Village Water & Sanitation Committees (VWSC). Koj Diming of Ayo Koj village, Likha Naku Maying of Dodo Panchayat and Khoda Rillum of Tadarko Panchayat were awarded as the three best women handlers in Field Test Kits (FTK).

Dulley Pugang, Fitter PHE & WS Division, Ziro, Runje Pertin, JE PHE & WS Division Ziro and J. Toko Tania, Consultant (M&E-cum-MIS) PHE& WS Division Yachuli were awarded the best field staffs from PHED Lower Subansiri district.

Nich Raju, EE, PHE & WS Division, Yachuli made a presentation on ‘JJM under Lower Subansiri District and Arunachal Pradesh Catchment Area Protection Act 2023’ while Kago Habung, EE, PHE & WS Division, Ziro made a presentation on ‘Operation and Maintenance Policy’.

China is setting up ‘special’ villages near Arunachal Pradesh on LAC; Report

Congratulating the PHE & WS Ziro and Yachuli Divisions and the prize winners, Lower Subansiri Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chairperson of the event Himani Meena administered the pledge to all the participants to protect “Har Ghar Jal” tap water and awareness generation to other stakeholders.

Among others, ZPMs, GCPs, Chairperson of VWSCs of both Ziro and Yachuli blocks, HoD’s and officials of PHE & WS Division took part in the event.