Arunachal: Lower Subansiri and Keyi Panyor gears up to face monsoon season

ZIRO- The District Administrations of Lower Subansiri and Keyi Panyor Districts reviewed the preparations for onset of south west monsoon and disaster preparedness at Golden Jubilee Hall of District Secretariat here today.

Chairing the meet, ADC (Hq.) Himani Meena directed all the stakeholders to remain alert and carry out their respective preventive disaster measures and submit the action taken reports to District Administration accordingly.

The meeting discussed preparations for proper stocking and placement of essential commodities, medicines, supply of safe drinking water, uninterrupted power supply and telecommunication, management of transportation, activation of police control room, search and rescue team, de-silting and cleaning all choked drains and roads, identification of temporary shelters and management of relief items.

The meeting was coordinated by DDMO Nima Drema and attended by all admin officers of the twin Districts and representatives of central agencies including BRTF, NHIDCL, NEEPCO, ITBP and CRPF.