ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Lower Subansiri and Keyi Panyor gears up to face monsoon season

Last Updated: May 22, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: Lower Subansiri and Keyi Panyor gears up to face monsoon season

ZIRO-  The District Administrations of Lower Subansiri and Keyi Panyor Districts reviewed the preparations for onset of south west monsoon and disaster preparedness at Golden Jubilee Hall of District Secretariat here today.

Chairing the meet, ADC (Hq.) Himani Meena directed all the stakeholders to remain alert and carry out their respective preventive disaster measures and submit the action taken reports to District Administration accordingly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

The meeting discussed preparations for proper stocking and placement of essential commodities, medicines, supply of safe drinking water, uninterrupted power supply and telecommunication, management of transportation, activation of police control room, search and rescue team, de-silting and cleaning all choked drains and roads, identification of temporary shelters and management of relief items.

Related Articles

The meeting was coordinated by DDMO Nima Drema and attended by all admin officers of the twin Districts and representatives of central agencies including BRTF, NHIDCL, NEEPCO, ITBP and CRPF.

Tags
Last Updated: May 22, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: AWAZ condemns human trafficking and prostitution racket in ICR

Arunachal: AWAZ condemns human trafficking and prostitution racket in ICR

Arunachal: AAPSU ask official to clarify on illegal appointment in PHE&WS dept at Changlang and Longding

Arunachal: RCML’s Distributed Books on Idu Mishmi

Arunachal: RCML’s Distributed Books on Idu Mishmi

Arunachal: GOC 56 Infantry Div calls on the Governor

Arunachal: GOC 56 Infantry Div calls on the Governor

Arunachal: APU organised Seminar on Everyday Life and Socio-Political Organisation of the Adis

Arunachal: APU organised Seminar on Everyday Life and Socio-Political Organisation of the Adis

Arunachal: AP University authority inspected the Academic Building

Arunachal: AP University authority inspected the Academic Building

Arunachal: Protest continue against illegal appointments in PHED & WS dept

Arunachal: Protest continue against illegal appointments in PHED & WS dept

Arunachal: UBA NERIST and AICRP on ESA demonstrate Agriculture Tools and Equipment at Balijan Mikir village

Arunachal: UBA NERIST and AICRP on ESA demonstrate Agriculture Tools and Equipment at Balijan Mikir village

Arunachal: Langkun Adam Wins Silver at 8th Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship

Arunachal: Langkun Adam Wins Silver at 8th Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship

APPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply Online for Junior Specialist Posts, Check Eligibility

APPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply Online for Junior Specialist Posts, Check Eligibility

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button