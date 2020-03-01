Arunachal: Lower Siang Dist HQ will be announced soon- Pema Khandu

Seren

Chief Minister Pema Khandu assured the people of Lower Siang district that announcement of the new district headquarters will be made soon while addressing a public meeting here at 36-Nari Koyu Assembly constituency on Saturday.

He informed a committee under Deputy Commissioner has been constituted to study the best possible site for headquarters taking into consideration people’s opinion, feasibility of site and all other conditions.

Chief Minister said the decision on district headquarters will be made finally through a cabinet sitting and the process has already been initiated.

Chief Minister said BJP as a party does not believe in keeping the matter pending. He said the issue of Lower Siang district demand had been kept pending for long; but after his government took over, he immediately deputed Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Superintendent of Police (SP) and made the district functional. He said BJP does not do appeasement politics and instead try to solve the issues of the people.

Chief Minister also said the government is ready to cleanse the system but would require firm resolve of all the government employees. He said politicians come and go but those in the system seated permanently must first affirm to change the system.

State BJP President Biyuram Wahge, MP Lok Sabha East Tapir Gao, Industries Minister Tumke Bagra, MLA Kaling Moyong, MLA Zingnu Namchoom, MLA Nyamar Karbak, MLA Gokar Basar, MLA Kento Jini and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.