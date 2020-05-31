Arunachal: Loss assessment for cardamom crops in Sagalee sub-division begins

Itanagar- Mengio EAC constituted a committee on loss assessment of cardamom crops after a report of farmers losing cardamom crops in Mengio circle of Sagalee sub-division of Papum Pare district published in Arunachal24 recently.

Mengio EAC in an order said that ‘ a ten member committee headed by Horticulture Development officer (HDO) Tapi Abing as Chairman while other nine members which include from Agriculture department, Head Goan Bura, Goan Buras, PI and other officials from the administration, will verify and prepare the loss assessment of cardamom crops damaged in Mengio and Silsango circle.

All the members will conduct verification and will cover all the areas of Mengio and Silsango circle and submit the report to the administration by June 5. The order said.

Meanwhile, Sub-divisional Horticulture Officer (SDHO) Sagalee, C K Tayum on Friday May 29 in an order said that in view of damaged of cardamom crops due to blight pandemic in whole of Sagalee sub-division the date has been fixed on June 5 and applicants can submit their application for assessment of cardamom crops. The order said.

To maintain social distancing and other SoP of Covid-19 the date for applicants for Toru, Sagalee and Leporiang circles has been fixed on June 3, Pareng circle on June 5 while Mengio and Silsango circle on June 8 respectively. The order further said.

However, the team of officers, field staffs and others will start verification and field visit and practical verification with identification of the actual affected area and farmers will start from June 2nd while will start from Toru.