Arunachal: Losar Festival Celebrated in Bomdila

BOMDILA- The Losar celebration marking the Buddhist Fire Horse New Year 2153 was observed with enthusiasm and community participation in Bomdila town of Arunachal Pradesh’s West Kameng district on Sunday.

The programme was organised by the Bomdila Buddhist Society and brought together monks, devotees, public representatives and members of the local community to mark the beginning of the new year in the Buddhist calendar.

The occasion was graced by Guru Tulku Rinpoche, who conducted the sacred Losar rituals in the presence of devotees and invited dignitaries. Along with a group of monks, he performed the Mangala Sharan ceremonies, invoking prayers and blessings for peace, prosperity and well-being in the coming year.

Dilip Kumar attended the celebration as the Chief Guest, while Pai Dawe participated as the Guest of Honour.

Several other dignitaries were also present at the programme, including Ito Basar, Kamal Kant, Merry Jonam and Parikshit Das.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner Dilip Kumar extended Losar greetings to the people of West Kameng district and wished them peace, prosperity and good health in the coming year.

He highlighted the cultural and spiritual importance of Losar, noting that the festival symbolises renewal, hope, compassion and harmony while bringing communities together in a spirit of unity and mutual respect.

The Deputy Commissioner also emphasised that traditional festivals such as Losar play an important role in preserving the region’s cultural heritage and strengthening social harmony. He encouraged younger generations to remain connected with their traditions and cultural roots.

The programme witnessed the participation of a large number of government officials, community leaders, monks, devotees and residents of the district, reflecting the region’s spirit of communal harmony and cultural unity.

The celebration concluded with prayers for peace and prosperity, marking the beginning of the new year with spiritual blessings and collective hope for the future.