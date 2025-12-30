Arunachal: Longding Registers 827 Tourist Arrivals in November

ITANAGAR- Longding district, located in the easternmost part of Arunachal Pradesh, registered a total of 827 tourist arrivals in November, according to official data shared by the district tourism office.

District Tourism Officer (DTO) T.K. Kopak said that of the total visitors, 803 were domestic tourists, while 24 were foreign nationals, as per the district’s monthly tourist arrival report.

Kopak said Longding possesses significant tourism potential owing to its natural beauty, historical sites and diverse ecosystems. He added that the district’s moderate climate during the summer months and its deep-rooted Wancho cultural heritage make it suitable for cultural and nature-based tourism.

Also Read- IMD Forecasts Snowfall in Arunachal’s Higher Reaches

Terming the rising tourist footfall a positive sign, the DTO said the steady increase in arrivals could help boost the local economy. He added that the tourism department has been working to identify and promote new destinations within the district.

Since assuming charge, Kopak said he has conducted reconnaissance trips to Senua village, located around 2 km from Longding town, with support from local youth. Several potential tourist sites were identified during the exercise, including Longpan Kho, a viewpoint atop the village; Kun, a large rock formation; Zak Tikhot, a natural freshwater source emerging from rock; and Paannu Paan-sa-sho, a series of rocky passages.

Also Read- Arunachal Police Crack Down on UTA Extortion Network

The DTO also said he recently trekked to the Hornbill Waterfall at Khogla village, organised a bike rally on the occasion of World Tourism Day, and visited Wakka village to assess its tourism potential.

A senior police official said there have been no reports of tourists facing any security-related issues in the district so far.

Earlier this year, Kaimoi village was awarded the ‘Best Tourism Village Award’ by the State Tourism Department on World Tourism Day. Officials said the achievement was the result of collective efforts by village leaders, women’s groups, student unions and local residents, with support from the district tourism office and other departments.

In 2022, the Ministry of Home Affairs notified the Dibrugarh–Deomali–Hukanjuri–Khonsa route in Tirap district and the Dibrugarh–Kanubari–Longding route in Longding district as new tourist circuits, increasing the total number of tourist circuits in Arunachal Pradesh to 14.