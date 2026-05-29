Arunachal: Longding Police Seize Suspected Heroin, Opium and ₹5.93 Lakh Cash; Five Arrested

LONGDING- In a significant anti-narcotics operation, Longding District Police seized approximately 52 grams of suspected heroin, 460 grams of opium, and cash amounting to ₹5.93 lakh, leading to the arrest of five individuals allegedly linked to illegal drug activities in the district.

According to police officials, the operation began on May 26 at around 7:00 am when a team from Tissa Police Station was conducting routine motor vehicle checks and Inner Line Permit (ILP) verification along the Longding–Tissa Road. During the inspection, the team recovered a vial containing a substance suspected to be heroin.

The operation was led by Sub-Inspector T.W. Salingpa. Police said subsequent interrogation and inquiry generated leads regarding the alleged possession and concealment of narcotic substances at multiple locations within the district.

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Acting on the information, a police team headed by SI T.W. Salingpa and Officer-in-Charge, Tissa Police Station, conducted search operations in the presence of Executive Magistrate Dingzang Baham and Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ) Kesang Norbu. The raids were carried out under the overall supervision of Superintendent of Police Dekio Gumja.

Search operations were conducted near the Welcome Gate in Longding and at the residence of Phaton Gangsa near Chitum Bridge.

During the raids, police recovered approximately 52 grams of suspected heroin and 460 grams of opium. Officials also seized ₹5,93,000 in cash along with other materials believed to be connected to the alleged narcotics trade.

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The five individuals arrested in connection with the case have been identified as Phaton Gangsa (45), Kojam Monwangham (36), Pangleam Monwangham (45), Tadun Wangsu (24), and Sajal Rudra Paul (48).

Police have registered a case and entrusted the investigation to Inspector Tukut Konia. Authorities said further investigation is underway to determine the source, distribution network, and possible links associated with the seized substances.

The seizure represents one of the notable anti-drug operations carried out in Longding district in recent months and comes amid continued efforts by law enforcement agencies to curb drug trafficking and substance abuse in the region.

Police officials stated that the operation reflects their ongoing commitment to combating the illegal drug trade and ensuring public safety through sustained enforcement measures and intelligence-based interventions.