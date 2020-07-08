Arunachal: Longding Police arrested ATM Card Swipe machine fraudster

Longding- The longding police has arrested a person involved in connection with fraudently withdrawing of cash from ATM card swipe machine.

Longding SP Bharat Reddy inform that on 6/7/2020, 3 separate complaints were received that they had approached a CSP point for withdrawing cash. They later found that from their accounts money was being deducted even after they had gone home and without their authorization. He said.

Based on the complaints a case of cheating was registered in PS Longding police station vide case No- 34/2020, 420 IPC and launched investigation.

The allege accused Randhir Kumar was arrested in connection with the case. With him one ATM Swipe Machine, one mobile phone which contained the app and a register containing details of customers were seized from his possession. SP said.

SP further said that the modus operandi is that when customers approach to withdraw money then accused noted their PIN and card number is stored in app in his mobile. Later those details are used and money is transferred to his personal account using the app.