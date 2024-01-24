ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Longding District Law Students’Union distributed Pen, Pencils, to the students

These students are on the verge of undertaking the crucial CBSE examinations slated for the following month, informed Union's general secretary Pangkhang Pansa.

Last Updated: January 24, 2024
1 minute read
LONGDING-   Longding District Law Students’ Union, distributed pens, pencils, and scales – to the diligent students of Class X and XII at Government Secondary School Nginu and Government Higher Secondary School Wakka. These students are on the verge of undertaking the crucial CBSE examinations slated for the following month, informed Union’s general secretary Pangkhang Pansa.
Given the lamentable performance recorded in Longding District during the previous year, ranking as the poorest among all districts in Arunachal Pradesh, the union is actively participating in students’ improvement. This distribution campaign is a proactive measure aimed at galvanizing and motivating students to excel in their impending final examinations
Last year’s dismal performance in Longding District serves as a poignant reminder, driving the union’s dedication to fostering positive change. The provision of essential stationery materials is a testament to the union’s commitment to creating an environment conducive to academic success.
The Longding District Law Students’ Union expresses profound gratitude to Yumlam Tana, DDSE Longding, for his proactive actions in shaping the educational landscape in Longding District. His friendly approach and collaborative efforts have significantly contributed to creating a supportive atmosphere for the student community.
In addition, the union extends heartfelt appreciation to Mr. Taifa Wangsa, a dedicated student activist from Nginu Village, and Mr. Lokto Wangham, the esteemed Chief of Wakka, for their active participation in the meeting and commendable contributions. Their involvement underscores a collective commitment to nurturing educational excellence within the district.

Tags
Last Updated: January 24, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: NABARD Elevates Rural Development Initiatives in Dirang

Arunachal: NABARD Elevates Rural Development Initiatives in Dirang

Arunachal: Mock Exercise on Earthquake Scenario held at Tezu

Arunachal: Mock Exercise on Earthquake Scenario held at Tezu

Arunachal: SCCZ Cultural Ambassadors tour for cultural exchange

Arunachal: MoU was signed for setting up a Science Centre & Digital Planetarium at Dirang

Arunachal: MoU was signed for setting up a Science Centre & Digital Planetarium at Dirang

Arunachal: Jang Police recues 10 stranded tourists in Sela Pass

Arunachal: Jang Police recues 10 stranded tourists in Sela Pass

Arunachal: Chowna Mein joins the Swachh Teerth Campaign in Namsai ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Arunachal: Chowna Mein joins the Swachh Teerth Campaign in Namsai ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Arunachal: Apatani students on educational tour to NCR and Jaipur

Arunachal: Apatani students on educational tour to NCR and Jaipur

Arunachal: Army distributes Blankets, Jackets to needy villagers at Jaswant Garh

Arunachal: Army distributes Blankets, Jackets to needy villagers at Jaswant Garh

Arunachal: Cabinet decide to enhances honorarium to Anganwadi workers of the state

Arunachal: Cabinet decide to enhances honorarium to Anganwadi workers of the state

Arunachal: Mahila Sammelan held in Pasighat

Arunachal: Mahila Sammelan held in Pasighat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button