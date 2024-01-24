Arunachal
Arunachal: Longding District Law Students’Union distributed Pen, Pencils, to the students
LONGDING- Longding District Law Students’ Union, distributed pens, pencils, and scales – to the diligent students of Class X and XII at Government Secondary School Nginu and Government Higher Secondary School Wakka. These students are on the verge of undertaking the crucial CBSE examinations slated for the following month, informed Union’s general secretary Pangkhang Pansa.
Given the lamentable performance recorded in Longding District during the previous year, ranking as the poorest among all districts in Arunachal Pradesh, the union is actively participating in students’ improvement. This distribution campaign is a proactive measure aimed at galvanizing and motivating students to excel in their impending final examinations
Last year’s dismal performance in Longding District serves as a poignant reminder, driving the union’s dedication to fostering positive change. The provision of essential stationery materials is a testament to the union’s commitment to creating an environment conducive to academic success.
The Longding District Law Students’ Union expresses profound gratitude to Yumlam Tana, DDSE Longding, for his proactive actions in shaping the educational landscape in Longding District. His friendly approach and collaborative efforts have significantly contributed to creating a supportive atmosphere for the student community.
In addition, the union extends heartfelt appreciation to Mr. Taifa Wangsa, a dedicated student activist from Nginu Village, and Mr. Lokto Wangham, the esteemed Chief of Wakka, for their active participation in the meeting and commendable contributions. Their involvement underscores a collective commitment to nurturing educational excellence within the district.