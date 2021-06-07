Arunachal: Longding Dist Admin to Carry COVID vaccination on War Footing

LONGDING- A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Bani Lego, DC Longding to discuss and review the issues related to COVID vaccination coverage and the ways to improve the rate of vaccination coverage.

Addressing the gathering Honchun Ngandam, Minister of RWD and MLA, 60- Pongchau-Wakka Assembly Constituency while appreciating the 3% increase in the vaccination percentage in the district in last five days, however, he expressed that there is a need to further escalate and increase the rate vaccination in the district; He emphasized on the need for compulsory vaccination to all the shopkeepers and vendors in the market in entire longding district.

Mr Ngandam also put forwarded that certificate of appreciation should be provided to the best performing villages and blocks in terms of vaccination. He emphasized on the need to carry out vaccination drive on war footing. He also spoke on the need to involve religious leaders in creating awareness to improve the rate of Vaccination.

Speaking at the meeting Bani Lego Deputy Commissioner said that “in order to fight effectively against covid and to improve the rate of COVID vaccination, it is very important to fight against fake news and messages spreading negative perceptions in social media”.

He said that vaccination drive would be carried out in mission mode: To garner larger participation vaccination drive would be carried out in village to village and door to door mode. Necessary micro planning along with a roster for various villages for vaccination has already been prepared.

Speaking at the occasion the Worar Taku DMO Longding, shared various statistics and data related to the Vaccinations, he also shared various positive and negative experiences during the vaccination drive. He also informed that they are increasing the rate of testing and random testing. He assures that with the cooperation of all the stake holders and the administration the district will certainly increase the rate of vaccination manifolds in coming days.

Tanpho Wangnaw, HMLA 59 Pumao Longding, while speaking at the meeting requested all the stakeholders to cooperate and coordinate with each others in war against the deadly virus.

Other issues of logistics, finance and other issues related to vaccination drive were also discussed during the meeting. It was decided that some incentives will be given to those ASHA workers who are working exceptionally hard in vaccination drive in particular and in fight against covid in general.

In the meeting it was decided that Gram panchayat members, Gaon Buras etc at the grassroot level will be involved in the vaccination drive without failure. Also, Commendation certificates along with some incentives will be provided to best performing villages and blocks in terms of Vaccination rate. Then, it was decided that Vaccination would be made mandatory for all the shopkeepers and the vendors in the Longding township area and other administrative circles of the District. Lastly, concluding the meeting, Honourable Minster Honchun Ngandam assures to all support from his side to make the Longding District one of the best performing district in terms of Vaccination

The meeting was attended by Honchun Ngandam, Minister of RWD and MLA, 60- Pongchau-Wakka Assembly Constituency, Tanpho Wangnaw, HMLA 59 Pumao Longding, ADC Kanubari, Zila Parisad Chairperson, Zila Parisad Members of Longding and Kanubari, DRCHO, Administrative Officers, Medical Officers, and Members of CBOs.