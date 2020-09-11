Arunachal: Lombo Tayeng joins in township avenue plantation at Mebo, Romdum

ADVERTISEMENT

Pasighat: ( By Maksam Tayeng ) With a vision to make Mebo township area greener, cleaner and better, Lombo Tayeng, MLA 39th Mebo cum Chairperson District Development Committee, East Siang District today started an avenue plantation programme of Mebo township area and the initial plantation began from the premises of Government Higher Secondary School, Mebo.

In the plantation program more than 300 saplings of fruit bearing and ornamental plants were planted in and around the GHSS Mebo and the avenue plantation drive was initiated by legislator Tayeng in association with Pasighat Forest Division led by Mebo Range Forest Office. While initiating the avenue plantation Tayeng expressed his delight over joining of the plantation programme by youths and student leaders from Adi Students’ Union as the future of preservation and conservation of Mother Nature mostly depends on the hand of youths.

Speaking on the occasion of avenue plantation Tayeng said that the lockdown period of pandemic COVID-19 has taught us to be more close to Mother Nature and it’s our prerogative to protect nature which in turn will surely reward us. “By planting tree saplings I have started my part of preservation of nature and I do hope the general public, especially youths will also follow the suit as planting of trees along the roadside and office premises not only beautifies the surroundings but also helps us get more cleaned oxygen”, added Tayeng.

The avenue plantation programme was joined by Divisional Forest Officer (T), Tashi Mize, Addl. Dy. Commissioner, Mebo, Bani Lego, senior public leader Nakmin Perme and others. Amongst other Nang Gao, President, AdiSU (Apex) along with his some executive members also actively participated in the plantation programme.