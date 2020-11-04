Arunachal: Lombo Tayeng donates 300 pairs of desk and bench to Govt. schools of Mebo

ADVERTISEMENT

Pasighat-( By Maksam Tayeng ) The MLA of 39th Mebo ST Assembly Constituency, Lombo Tayeng in a simple yet impressive function donated 300 pairs of desk and bench to Govt. schools of Mebo Sub- Division today. which schools of Mebo Sub-Division were facing shortages of desks and benches.

Speaking on the occasion, Tayeng while praising the teaching community for smooth conduct of both online and offline classes exhorted that the teaching community need to work even more sincerely and dedicatedly and leave no stone unturned so that the students get maximum benefits.

“Development of the education sector has always been my top priority and shall lend all possible help in future also for its further growth” added Tayeng.

To encourage the students of Mebo Sub- Division to focus seriously on education in this challenging times of pandemic Tayeng announced that, if any student from his block secures the first slot in Arun Board and CBSE Board examinations in the District then the students will be felicitated.

As of now, the Class-V district topper will be rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 50,000/-, Class 8 District Topper will receive Rs 75,000/- and AISSE and AISSCE District toppers will be awarded with a cash amount of Rs 1 lakh along with a Laptop each, promised Tayeng.

The function was attended by all the Head of Schools of Mebo Sub- Division besides Jongge Yirang Dy. Director of School Education, East Siang District and Biren Dutta, Principal, DIET 2 Mile, Pasighat the sources informed.

Meanwhile school management of all schools which received the bench-desk expressed their thankfulness to local MLA Lombo Tayeng for extending the help which was genuinely needed.