Arunachal: Lohit residents demand Reward for Medical team who cured Covid-19 positive patient

Tezu

The resident of Lohit district demanded reward of medical team who cured Covid-19 positive patient. various organization, union and individual in social media extended praises and accolade to the COVID – 19 worriers and appeal the state government to award them suitably as a sort of encouragement.

“We should acknowledge the pivotal role played by the frontline heroes in protecting lives of Lohit district, state and the country as a whole from the Corona Virus pandemic. This will motivate and inspire many frontline heroes to continue with this extraordinary service in saving the district from the Corona scourge”, expresses local MLA Karikho Kri.

“I will approach the state government to honor the DMO, team of doctors and staffs in combating with the dreaded disease and saving valuable lives of the Tezu – Sunpura”, the MLA further lauds.

While pouring appreciation and regards, Sudhakar Natarajan DIG (Vet) ITBP Lohitpur wrote in social media ‘Virulent catastrophe averted in Lohit and a loud sigh of relief’, The virus travelled all the way from Wuhan to South East Asia and finally to interior Medo in Lohit district of Arunachal via Delhi Nizamuddin Markaz. Had the person was not traced out and cured, it would have been catastrophe. The DMO and entire frontline worrier worked under intense pressure despite poor health facilities. They deserved reward. The state government should recognize their exemplary services and felicitated accordingly”, wishes the DIG.

In extending deep sense of appreciation, Suraj Tayang General Secretary of the Cultural & Literary Society of Mishmi (CALSOM) also lauded the DMO and entire team. “The COVID warrior deserve rewards, the frontline workers who were in the forefront combating around the clock with the state first COVID – 19 positive patient should be awarded handsomely”, he hopes.

Earlier in the morning, Dr C Tayang Medical Superintendent Zonal Hospital Tezu after completing basic formality handed over discharge sheet to Abdul Khan (32) COVID positive patient who was recovered after 15 (fifteen) days remained in isolation.

“The Khan sent off respectfully after the team of doctor gifted him with. He was escorted up to Parsuram Kund for fourteen days quarantine where his families are also kept.

The doctor from Wakro CHC will take care of”, informs the MS. We have also made complete fumigation of the isolation room for sterilization and will remained close till any patient admit, Dr Tayang further adds.