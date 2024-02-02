Arunachal: Lohit Premier League Kick Starts today in Tezu

TEZU- Lohit Premier League Kick Starts today in Tezu. The Chief Guest of the inaugural program was Col, Sandeep Kurup Lohit Brigade of Indian Army.

It is being organised under Operation Sadbhavana by 4th Madras Tezu in c in coordination with District Administration, Lohit.

It is a dynamic sporting event aimed at nurturing young football talent and promoting spirit of sportsmanship among youth.

The mega event will witness participation by 32 dynamic teams from all districts of Arunachal Pradesh.