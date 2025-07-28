Arunachal: Lohit Launches Hepatitis B Vaccination Drive for Healthcare Workers on World Hepatitis Day

TEZU- Marking World Hepatitis Day 2025, the District Health Society, Lohit, under the National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme (NVHCP), launched a district-wide Hepatitis B vaccination campaign for healthcare workers.

The central launch was held at the Zonal General Hospital (ZGH), Tezu, and was mirrored at all CHCs and PHCs across the district.

The event was inaugurated by Dr. C. L. Manchay, District Medical Officer (DMO), and Dr. Tater Kena, Medical Superintendent of ZGH Tezu. The ceremony began with a welcome address by Dr. Marto Nyodu, MO (RI), followed by a detailed technical session on viral hepatitis by Dr. S. Towang, SMO (SG)-cum-MO in-charge NVHCP, Tezu. The session highlighted the risks of occupational exposure to hepatitis and the crucial role of vaccination for healthcare workers.

The vaccination drive was formally launched with on-site inoculation of doctors, nurses, ANMs, lab technicians, and other frontline workers. The campaign will be implemented in three structured phases:

Hospital-based staff at ZGH and other major health institutions. Healthcare staff posted in programme and administrative offices. ASHA workers operating in remote parts of the district.

Simultaneous awareness and vaccination events were held at CHCs and PHCs under the supervision of their respective Medical Officers In-Charge. These included health talks, distribution of Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) materials, and live vaccination sessions.

The campaign aims to ensure 100% Hepatitis B immunization of all eligible healthcare workers in Lohit. It also seeks to create sustained awareness about viral hepatitis prevention, transmission risks, and safe clinical practices in healthcare environments.

District Health authorities emphasized that the drive is part of a broader vision to protect frontline workers, reduce hepatitis-related morbidity, and enhance health system resilience through proactive immunization strategies.