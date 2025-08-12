ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Lohit Launches Cold-Pressed Mustard Oil Unit, Boosting Healthy Consumption & Rural Entrepreneurship

The new agro-based enterprise aims to deliver premium-quality oil, create local jobs, and promote sustainable farming alternatives to harmful cash crops.

Last Updated: 12/08/2025
2 minutes read
TEZU- In a move aimed at promoting health-conscious eating, local entrepreneurship, and sustainable agriculture, Lohit district today inaugurated a modern cold-pressed mustard oil extraction unit.

Deputy Commissioner  K.N. Damo, who inaugurated the unit, urged the proprietor to maintain strict quality control and consistency, noting that “trust is the foundation of any successful brand.” He encouraged the diversification of operations into other cold-pressed oils such as groundnut and sesame, expanding market potential and strengthening local agribusiness.

Also Read- ITBP’s First-Ever Procurement of Local Organic Produce Marks Historic Day in Lohit

Highlighting the importance of indigenous production, Damo assured full district administration support for marketing and promotion, including featuring the oil in local events, souvenirs, and public awareness drives. He also made a strong appeal to shift away from opium cultivation, warning of its harmful generational effects, and instead focus on sustainable, health-oriented crops that improve both income and social well-being.

Proprietor Bachamso Chiba expressed gratitude to the District Agriculture Department, particularly N. Somnyan, now Joint Director of Agriculture, for his guidance in setting up the enterprise. He said the initiative was designed to not only promote healthier oil consumption but also to create local employment and reduce dependence on imported edible oils.

Also Read- KVK Namsai Demonstrates Milky Mushroom Casing Technology to Farmers of Krishnapur

Joint Director of Agriculture N. Somnyan spoke about the evolution of mustard oil production in the region—from wooden ghanis to advanced mechanized systems—and highlighted the nutritional superiority of cold-pressed oils. He acknowledged the higher cost but stressed its benefits, including preserving antioxidants, vitamins, and other health compounds.

District Agriculture Officer  Nyage Loya emphasized Lohit’s fertile lands and called for crop diversification into oilseeds like sesame, groundnut, and oil palm, assuring farmers of technical support and subsidies under the National Mission on Edible Oils (NMEO). Addressing concerns over oil palm cultivation, he clarified that research and local experience show it does not harm soil quality.

Also Read- RGU Launches Anti-Ragging Week with Strong Call for Zero Tolerance on Campus

The event was attended by ZPM Sunpura Mrs Angenlu Minin Chaitom, the District Horticulture Officer, representatives from CALSOM, and several local farmers and entrepreneurs.

The inauguration symbolized not just the start of a new business, but a wider vision for self-reliant rural economies, healthier diets, and environmentally sustainable livelihoods in Arunachal Pradesh.

