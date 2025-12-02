Arunachal: Lohit Hosts Kalikho Pul State TT Championship

TEZU- The Lt. Kalikho Pul Memorial State Level Table Tennis Championship began in Tezu on Sunday with a colourful inaugural ceremony celebrating sportsmanship, discipline and the rising table tennis culture in Arunachal Pradesh. The event is being organised by the Lohit District Table Tennis Association in collaboration with the Department of Sports and the Lohit District Administration.

Deputy Commissioner Lohit Kesang Ngurup Damo, attending as Chief Guest, urged young participants to build confidence and work ethic as essential traits of sporting excellence. “Jeet ka pehla lakshan hai atma vishwas,” he said, emphasizing that determination and discipline remain central to success both on and off the field. He encouraged youth to look beyond conventional career paths and to recognise sports as a platform to serve society and bring honour to the district.

Citing the global contributions of Mary Kom, Baichung Bhutia and Hima Das, the DC highlighted the long-standing sporting legacy of the Northeast. Sharing his own passion for adventure sports, he mentioned his role as Chairman of the Indian Mountaineering Foundation (NE Zone), urging players to pursue their dreams boldly.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Lohit District Table Tennis Association welcomed dignitaries, sponsors and guests, acknowledging the growing support for grassroots sports in the region. He called on players to uphold fairness, respect and discipline throughout the event.

The Vice President (Arunachal Pradesh) of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) praised the state’s steady progress in the sport, noting that the number of TTFI-registered players has increased from around 20 in earlier years to 153 registered athletes today. Stressing sports as a tool to combat social challenges, he reiterated the message: “Drug chhodo, khel se judo.”

Thoudam Sanamatum, Commandant of the 125th Battalion, ITBP, commended the discipline sports cultivate and observed the rapid growth of the sporting ecosystem during his eight years in Arunachal Pradesh.

Representing the Directorate of Sports Authority, Gumya Karbak appreciated the Lohit District Administration’s continued support in hosting major sports events. Encouraging youth to take at least one sport seriously, he reminded participants of career opportunities through the sports quota, adding, “Kheloge khudoge, banoge lajawab.”

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks from Amikso Chai, General Secretary of the Lohit District Table Tennis Association, acknowledging the contributions of dignitaries, departments, sponsors and volunteers.

The championship aims to further promote table tennis across the state and provide a competitive platform for emerging players from all districts of Arunachal Pradesh.