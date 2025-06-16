ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: Lohit District Launches Stop Diarrhoea Campaign 2025 to Safeguard Child Health

The campaign aligns with the Government of India’s goal to reduce child mortality due to diarrhoeal diseases.

TEZU- The Stop Diarrhoea Campaign (SDC) 2025 was officially launched today in Lohit District by Deputy Commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo at the Zonal General Hospital, Tezu (ZGHT).

In his address, DC Damo underscored the necessity of interdepartmental coordination and grassroots-level participation to ensure the success of the campaign. “We must work with full dedication and aim to achieve the goal of zero diarrhoea cases in our district,” he stated.

He urged ASHAs and Anganwadi Workers to be the key messengers of awareness in their communities, highlighting their crucial role in outreach and prevention.

Emphasizing the importance of hygiene and timely medical care, he said, “The future of any society lies in its children, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure they grow up healthy.” The DC assured full administrative support for the campaign.

The SDC 2025, which will continue until July 31, focuses on reducing cases of childhood diarrhoea among children aged 0–5 years. Each child in this age group will be given two packets of ORS and a 14-day Zinc tablet regimen.

The campaign aligns with the Government of India’s goal to reduce child mortality due to diarrhoeal diseases—one of the leading causes of death among young children.

The event was attended by several dignitaries and departmental heads, including CL Manchay (DMO), Tumngam Nyodu (DDSE), Tater Kena (Medical Superintendent), DSO, DANO, Nyatum Doke (DIPRO), Kari Ete (Assistant Engineer, PHED), doctors, ANMs, ZGHT staff, DPMU team members, ASHAs, Anganwadi Workers, and community beneficiaries.

