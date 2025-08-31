Arunachal: Lohit District Administration’s School Visiting Program Inspires Students with Motivation, Discipline, and Awareness

TEZU- The District Administration of Lohit, led by Deputy Commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo, has launched a School Visiting Program to inspire, guide, and counsel students across government schools in the district. The initiative, which allocates Mentor Officers to individual schools, focuses on nurturing discipline, academic ambition, environmental awareness, and a drug-free lifestyle while also addressing grassroots-level issues.

At Government Secondary School, Telluliang, the Deputy Commissioner, accompanied by Mrs. Tumngam Nyodu, DDSE-cum-DPO ISSE Lohit, and Tajong Darang, BEO (Academic), addressed students during a special assembly.

He urged them to respect teachers, parents, and elders, maintain a plastic-free and tobacco-free campus, and remain vigilant against the menace of drugs. Damo encouraged students to focus on holistic development and aim for competitive examinations like UPSC and APCS.

Also Read- Protected Cultivation Boosts Farmer Income in Tawang

At Government Higher Secondary School, Tezu No. II, T. Jamba, Superintendent of Police, along with Tumba Bomjen, District Project Coordinator, ISSE Lohit, spoke about the dangers of apong (local rice beer), smoking, and narcotics like opium, brown sugar, and heroin. They called on students to stay healthy, responsible, and ambitious.

During another visit to GSS Telluliang, the Deputy Commissioner reiterated his message of discipline, respect, and environmental responsibility, encouraging students to carry the anti-plastic message to their homes and communities. His interactive approach created a lively and impactful atmosphere.

Also Read- Banderdewa Police Bust Inter-State Bike-Lifting Gang: Three Stolen Two-Wheelers Recovered, Four Accused Arrested

Meanwhile, Mrs. Tumngam Nyodu also visited Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Tafragam, where she inspired students to study with dedication. The session ended with students and the Principal expressing gratitude for the motivating guidance.

Adding a practical dimension, Tomo Gamlin, DFCSO, and P.C. Swain, Associate Professor, Indira Gandhi Government College, Tezu, joined a morning assembly at GSS Telluliang. They later reviewed Mid-Day Meal Scheme operations with the Headmaster, stressing the importance of using LPG cylinders instead of firewood for safety and environmental benefits. A formal query has been sent to IOC Ltd LPG Section, Tinsukia to explore feasibility.

Also Read- Adi Ba:né Ane Kébang East Unit Donates 513 Books to Needy Students of Govt. Primary School, JNC Campus

The School Visiting Program in Lohit has quickly emerged as a blend of motivation, counselling, and problem-solving, ensuring regular engagement between students and senior officers. Under the visionary leadership of DC Kesang Ngurup Damo, the initiative reflects the administration’s strong commitment to building a disciplined, drug-free, environmentally conscious, and academically driven younger generation in Lohit district.