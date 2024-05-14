Arunachal: Lohit DDMA discussed monsoon preparedness

TEZU- The Lohit District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) convened a meeting here at Tezu today to discuss the district’s monsoon preparedness. The meeting, was chaired by Shashvat Saurabh, DC Lohit.

While taking stock of the preparedness he highlighted the vulnerabilities of the District to multiple disaster. DC also spoke on the issue of water logging and flooding during monsoon season wherein he directed the UD department and other concerned agency to timely clean up the clogged drains in order to avoid the issue of water logging in the township.

He also directed to ensure that all the department are fire resilient and fire extinguishers and other necessary fire safety measures are in place.

He directed all HoDs to update the list of inventories in the respective departments so as to ensure effective and efficient disaster preparedness. Lastly, He urged all the DDMA members to be proactive and be prepared to mitigate any eventuality during monsoon.

During the meeting Tumme Amo, IPS SSP Lohit also presented a powerpoint and briefed on the Disaster preparedness plan of the police departments.

The meeting was attended by Kunal Yadav ADC Tezu and all the members of the DDMA.