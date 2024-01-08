Arunachal: Lohit DC Briefed on Parshuram Kund Festival 2024

TEZU- Lohit DC Shashvat Saurabh today gave a press briefing on the upcoming Parshuram Kund Festival 2024 today at the Conference Hall of District Secretariat today. He informed that Parshuram Kund located in Wakro, Lohit sees an annual gathering of pilgrims who come for holy dip at the kund on Makarsankranthi.

This year the official celebrations will be held from 12th to 16th January 2024. He said that the Parshuram Kund Festival will be officially inaugurated by Dy CM Chowna Mein.

He stated that the crowd was around 1.2 lakhs tourists/pilgrims in 2023, this year the tourist/pilgrim footfall is expected to go beyond last year. He said District Administration Lohit has been coordinating with all the stakeholders and has made necessary and adequate arrangements to facilitate the visiting pilgrims.

Further pilgrim facilitation centres at Dirak gate Namsai District, Shantipur Gate Lower Dibang valley, Digaru and Medo Check gate Lohit District will provide temporary ILP, and all other necessary information related to the Parshuram Kund Festival.

He also informed that guidelines related to the festival and advisory will be made available for the convenience of everyone. He urged pilgrims to register online beforehand at https://www.parshuramkund.arunachal.gov.in it will enable visitors to have a hassle-free holy dip.

He added that necessary arrangements have been made for queue management and in order to calculate the exact numbers of tourists with the help of footfall counting software and hardware.

He also informed that designated nodal officers from district and Neighbouring states have been designated who can be contacted in case someone needs any help. For Parshuram Kund Festival 2024 routes are planned in such a manner that entry exits are without crisscrossing he said.

He requested people to follow only designated routes & not to venture into other places. He added that resting points for old people coming back after the dip are also being planned. Lastly, the Deputy Commissioner welcomed everyone to the Parshuram Kund Festival 2024 and requested everyone to cooperate with the administration, read and follow the pilgrim advisory.

After the press briefing he released the Official Logo of Parshuram Kund Festival 2024 along with Minjom Ete SP Lohit and AJ Lungphi ADC Wakro.