Arunachal: Locals begins repairing of 1.5 KM approach road to United Colony

Nirjuli- The residents of United colony behind the Bahge Tinali here today began with repairing and renovation of around 1.5 Kilometer approach road leading toward the colony connecting with NH-415.

United colony welfare Committee Chairman Tadar Akap inform that the road leading toward the colony was in bad shape and not in good condition. There was lots of inconvenience and problems with the local residents to drive their car/motor vehicles upto their residents and have to park the vehicles on national highway, even in rainy days it was problems for the pedestrians to walk. Akap added.

It was a holistic approach and all the local residents have untiedly decided to carry forward for repairing and renovation of the said road with the help of sand gravels and soil. He said.

We engaged three JCBs and four Tippers and have been able to arrange sand and sand gravels and soil and started filling the approach road. Hope it could be completed within two-three days. Akap added.

Due to continuous rainfall the RCC residential building of One Kipa Aka has been inundated with rainwater and appeal the capital administration and state government to provide immediate relief to the victim family. Akap further said.