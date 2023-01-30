Arunachal: Localization of Sustainable Development (LSDG) is the need of the hour: Miso

NAMSAI- While inaugurating the three days district level training of trainer’s programme for people’s plan campaign (Sabki Yojana Sabka Vikas) and localization of sustainable development goals’2022, Tamune Miso, Director, Department of Panchayati Raj has emphasized on convergence planning for achieving appropriate poverty reduction in Arunachal Pradesh.

In his inaugural address to the participants, he urged that the Zilla Parishad and Gram Panchayats have to take proactive role for incorporation of 9 themes of localization of sustainable development goals in their respective Gram Panchayat development plans. These activities shall be achieved by 2030, accordingly the respective Gram Panchayats are advised to take LSDGs in phase manner so that during the period of “Amritkal” the Gram Panchayats shall achieve all the LSDGs before the time as fixed by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj as well as the Department of Panchayati Raj, Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

Due to limited fund under 15th Finance Commission Grants as well as Source of Revenue fund, the convergence and participatory planning with line departmental is highly required for fulfillment of aspiration of Gram Panchayats and Zilla Parishad. He also urged the PRIs to work in spirited manner to showcase good practices in the Namsai district.

C. R. Khampa, the Deputy Commissioner of the Namsai district has shared that the Namsai district is trying the best to plan and execute all the programmes and schemes on convergence mode. He has highly appreciated the effort of SIRD&PR for imparting the timely LSDG training programme in the concerned district. He has directed all the heads of the departments to share the departmental programme/schemes in this ongoing ToT programme.

As the district has adopted the theme on “Water Sufficient Village & Child friendly Villages for the year’2023-24, it is appropriate time for quality planning and directed all the HoD to revisit the exercises as being carried out. In this connection, he has suggested to SIRD&PR to cascade the training programme in Block and GP level on similar manner for the effective planning and execution.

While sharing her sppech, Smti Nang Urmila Mancheykhun, ZPC, Namsai District urged the participants to utilize the opportunity to learn about the various schemes being implemented by the line departments and to disclose the integrity of planning and implementation for avoiding duplication and overlapping of schemes. She has suggested for the handholding support to the Panchayats for better learning and execution of the various programme.

While briefing about the details of the training programme Dr. Narayan Sahoo, Deputy Director-cum Course Director of SIRD&PR has stressed that the SIRD&PR has planned to conduct the series of Training of Trainers for Localization of sustainable development goals in this academic year and Namsaiis first district, that has availed the training programme.

The course contents of the training programme are minutely designed to cover on various topics on People’s Plan Campaign, the way forward for Localization of Sustainable Development Goals, Tools & Techniques for Trainers, Evidence & Data base Planning & Necessary for Quality GPDP/ZPDP, Background & necessity of localization of sustainable development goals and Updated Notifications and State Arrangements, Outlines of Mission Antyodaya Parameters for Poverty Reduction Plan & Expose to e-Gram Swaraj Platform, Resource Mapping for localization of Sustainable Development Goals for Poverty Free & & Enhanced Livelihood, Healthy, Child Friendly & Women Friendly Village, Water sufficient Village & Clean & Green Village, Village with Sufficient Infrastructure & Socially Secured & Socially Just Village, Village with Good Governance. There is also arrangement for the adopted for field exercises on adopted MIMEY Gram Panchayat of Namsai District.

In the beginning of the training programme W. Mossang, DPDP-cum PD, DRDA has welcomed all participants and highlighted for use of tools and technic of LSDG for robust planning in the Panchayat level. The inaugural programme was instrumented with release of “compendium of LSDG GP/ZP level committees and an IEC Booklet on LSDG developed by MoPR, GoI and translated in local Tai-Khamti script for Namsai district which is highly appreciated by all the participants including training team of SIRD&PR and Director, PR, Government of Arunachal Pradesh. S. Mining, ADC, Namsai & Arvind Jeinow, PFMS-cum-DNO has also share their view in the ToT programme. The programme is being attended by more than 70 delegates including HoDs of the line departments and PRIs bodies.