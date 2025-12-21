Arunachal Local Body Poll: BJP Dominates Zilla and Gram Panchayat

ITANAGAR- The State Election Commission, Arunachal Pradesh has successfully completed the counting of votes for the Local Body Elections–2025 across the state held on December 20, 2025.

The counting exercise, covering Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC), Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC) and 27 Zilla Parishads, passed off peacefully without any report of law-and-order problems.

According to the Commission, polling was conducted on December 15 following the notification issued on November 17, 2025, for elections to four Municipal Wards, 60 Zilla Parishad constituencies and 6,243 Gram Panchayat constituencies, while several seats were earlier declared unopposed. Election took place for 24 Municipal Wards, 185 Zilla Parishad constituencies and 1,947 Gram Panchayat constituencies across the state.

Also Read- Northeast Markets Dazzle with Christmas Colours

In the Itanagar Municipal Corporation, the BJP secured 14 wards, including four uncontested, while the NCP won three wards, the LJP two and Independent candidates one ward. In Pasighat Municipal Council, the BJP won two wards, the PPA five wards and an Independent candidate one ward.

At the Zilla Parishad level, out of 245 constituencies, the BJP bagged 170 seats, including 59 uncontested, while the INC won seven, the PPA 28, the NPP five including one uncontested, and Independents/Others 23 constituencies.

In Gram Panchayats, the BJP emerged dominant with 6,085 of 8,208 seats, including 5,211 uncontested; the INC secured 216 seats including 111 unopposed, NCP 396, AAP one, NPP 160, PPA 648, LJP 27 and Independents 627 seats, with 280 of these uncontested as per district reports.

Also Read- Governor Interacts with NCC Cadets at Itanagar Camp

The Commission informed that winners for 47 Gram Panchayat seats were decided by lottery after candidates polled equal votes, while 45 seats remained vacant due to reasons such as no nomination, rejection of candidature and countermanding of polls. No untoward incident was reported during counting and adequate security arrangements were in place at all counting centres.

Placing on record its appreciation, the State Election Commission thanked political parties, contesting candidates, counting personnel, security forces and all stakeholders for their cooperation in ensuring the smooth and peaceful completion of the process.

The Commission also expressed gratitude to the Government of Arunachal Pradesh for timely provision of funds, manpower, election observers, district election officials and security personnel, enabling the conduct of Local Body Elections–2025 as per schedule.