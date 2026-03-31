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Arunachal: Lobsang Tsering Takes Charge as Papum Pare DC

Senior APCS officer Lobsang Tsering assumes charge, highlighting coordination and public service as key priorities.

Last Updated: 31/03/2026
1 minute read
Arunachal: Lobsang Tsering Takes Charge as Papum Pare DC

YUPIA-  Lobsang Tsering has assumed charge as the Deputy Commissioner of Papum Pare district, succeeding Ms. Vishakha Yadav, who has been transferred to New Delhi.

A 1995-batch Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service (APCS) officer, Tsering brings with him extensive administrative experience. Prior to his new assignment, he was serving as the Commissioner of Tax, Excise and Narcotics.

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Over the course of his career, he has held several key positions in the state administration, including Extra Assistant Commissioner (EAC) Itanagar, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Tawang, and Joint Secretary to the Governor.

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He was received by administrative officers at Yupia upon his arrival, marking a formal transition in district leadership.

During an interaction with officials, Tsering emphasised the importance of coordinated efforts among departments, efficient governance mechanisms, and a sustained commitment to public service. He indicated that these elements would be central to the district’s administrative approach moving forward.

The transition comes as part of routine administrative reshuffles within the state, with officials noting continuity in governance priorities alongside leadership changes.

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Last Updated: 31/03/2026
1 minute read
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