Arunachal Literature Festival Begins in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- The 7th edition of the Arunachal Literature Festival (ALF) opened at the Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre on Thursday, marking the beginning of a three-day gathering of literary voices from across India and abroad. The festival, organized by the Department of Information & Public Relations in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS), is themed “Building Bridges through Literature.”

This year’s edition brings together a diverse mix of authors, poets, scholars, translators, artists, and young writers, reflecting its stated intention to foster dialogue across cultures, regions, and literary forms. ALF, now a prominent annual event in the state’s cultural calendar, aims to strengthen Arunachal Pradesh’s presence in the national literary landscape.

Inaugurating the festival, Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta emphasized the enduring role of literature as a preserver of identity, a carrier of collective memory, and a space for cultural introspection. He noted that while economic progress shapes a society’s physical landscape, its “ideas and the stories it tells about itself” shape its inner strength. Gupta praised the increasing participation of young and first-time writers, especially women and students, for bringing new perspectives.

He highlighted Arunachal’s long history of oral traditions, myths, and folk narratives that predate written literature, and said that the emergence of young writers signals a promising evolution of these traditions. Gupta also reiterated the government’s commitment to documenting indigenous narratives, supporting local authors, and promoting reading habits among students through stronger library systems.

Festival Advisor and Padmashree awardee Mamang Dai, in her address, reflected on the festival’s growth and its widening relevance. She remarked that literature has always provided both solace and clarity, adding, “In times of crisis, literature comes to the rescue.”

Festival Nodal Officer Higio Zarngam highlighted ALF’s renewed digital outreach, noting that extending literary conversations beyond local venues is essential to make literature more inclusive.

The inaugural event also featured book releases, a traditional dance performance, the screening of an ALF promotional video, and an author interaction session with Commissioner to HCM Sonam Chombay, moderated by journalist Ranju Dodum.

This year’s festival includes international participation as well. Japanese author Mami Yamada and Bhutanese writer Kunzang Choden, recipient of the SAARC Literature Award, are among the global voices at ALF. Maria Gil Burman from Instituto Cervantes, Embassy of Spain, will speak on the role of Hispanic literature in India.

Across three parallel halls—Namdapha, Pakke, and Children’s Corner—the festival will host panel discussions, poetry readings, workshops, storytelling sessions, author conversations, and children-centric programmes over the next three days.

The 2025 edition is being seen as a renewed cultural effort after a six-year hiatus in digital engagement, and as an important step in expanding Arunachal Pradesh’s literary ecosystem.