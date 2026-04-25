Arunachal: Literary Meet Held in Ziro to Honour Shakespeare

ZIRO- The Ziro Unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) organised a literary programme on Saturday at the GHSS Auditorium in Hija to commemorate the 410th death anniversary of William Shakespeare.

The event brought together students, writers, and literature enthusiasts in a collective observance of literary heritage. Author Subi Taba, known for her work Tales from the Dawnlit Mountain, was invited for an interactive session with participants.

A total of 39 students from institutions including Saint Claret College (Autonomous), Government Polytechnic College, and Bumer Memorial School in Ziro took part in the programme. Organisers noted that the participation facilitated an exchange of ideas and perspectives among young learners.

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During the session, Taba spoke about her writing journey, highlighting the challenges she faced while working on her debut book. She emphasised the importance of consistency and dedication in achieving creative goals and shared insights into the publishing process.

Encouraging aspiring writers, she stressed the value of drawing from personal narratives and local experiences to create meaningful literature. She also urged participants to remain connected to their cultural roots while expressing themselves creatively.

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The programme included an open mic session, where participants shared reflections and creative expressions. Among them, Meyo Rimo Taba from Government Polytechnic College spoke about cultural identity and heritage, encouraging youth to pursue their aspirations with confidence.

As part of the event, winners of an online writing competition organised earlier by APLS Ziro Unit in connection with World Poetry Day were felicitated. Moshmi Nyorak secured the first position, followed by Moge Lendo as first runner-up and Kamwang Wangsu as second runner-up.

Organisers described the programme as an effort to promote literary engagement among youth while fostering appreciation for global and local literary traditions.