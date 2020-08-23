Arunachal: Lions club donates PPE Kits, sanitizers, facemask to frontline workers

ADVERTISEMENT

Banderdewa: The Lion club of Banderdewa today donated PPE kits, hand sanitizer and facemask to frontline workers engaged at Banderdewa cheakgate.

ADM Talo Potom taking part in the distribution of the kits, sanitizers and facemask to the frontline workers said that the frontline workers engaged in Covid management duty at banderdewa has been doing its best effort and supporting the returnee and other who are entering the state capital.

Potom thanks the members of Lion Club of Banderdewa for their effort and support extended to the Covid management team and frontline workers which comprise of officials from medial team, police, IMC, HTW, Transport department and other officers engaged in Covid management.

He also appeal all the officials and security personnel to dedicate themselves for the cause of humanity and public service and also maintain SoP to remain safe and healthy.