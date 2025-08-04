ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Limin Ingo’s Body Recovered from Yomgo River After Three Days

Ingo went missing on August 1 while fishing in the Yomgo River, swept away by powerful currents.

Last Updated: 04/08/2025
AALO- The body of Limin Ingo, a 28-year-old resident of Paya village, was recovered this morning near Logum Jini village, approximately 20 kilometers downstream from Paya Bridge in West Siang District, Arunachal Pradesh, following a three-day search operation.

Ingo went missing on August 1 while fishing in the Yomgo River, swept away by powerful currents.  According to eyewitnesses, Ingo was fishing with friends near Paya Bridge when he attempted to free a stuck fishing hook. Caught in the river’s strong current, he struggled to stay afloat.

His friends, fishing upstream, heard his cries for help and attempted a rescue using a bamboo pole, but Ingo, exhausted, reportedly said, “I can’t hold on,” before being carried away by the river.

A massive search operation was launched, involving the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), local police, and volunteers from Paya, Kabu, Patum, Logum Jini, and Aalo town.

On August 4, locals spotted Ingo’s body near Patum Bridge, and the NDRF recovered it around 10:30 AM, bringing a somber close to the effort.

The West Siang district administration expressed condolences to Ingo’s family and commended the tireless efforts of the rescue teams and community volunteers.

The incident underscores the dangers of rivers during the monsoon season, prompting calls for greater caution.

Authorities urge the public, particularly young people, to avoid risky areas near rivers, stay in groups, and respect the unpredictable force of nature to prevent such tragedies in the future.

